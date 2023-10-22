Halwa Poori Recipe: 9 Delicious Kanya Pujan Bhog Recipes For Maha Ashtami And Navami Navratri

Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrated with great zeal and devotion across India. It is a nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga. During these nine days, devotees observe fasting and perform various rituals to seek the blessings of the divine. One of the most significant aspects of Navratri is Kanya Pujan, where young girls are revered and offered a special meal known as Kanya Bhog.

Kanya Pujan is a beautiful tradition during Navratri where young girls are honored and offered special meals as a symbol of respect and devotion.

Halwa Poori Chana Recipe

Ingredients:

For Chana

Kala Chana (boiled) – 2cups

Oil – 3 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Green chilli – 1no

Ginger chopped – 2tsp

Turmeric powder – ½ tsp

Chilli powder – 1 tsp

Coriander powder – 1 tbsp

Salt

Ghee – 1 tbsp

For poori

Wheat flour – 2 cups

Salt – ½ tsp

Water – as required

Oil – 1 tbsp

Suji Halwa

Water – 3cups

Sugar – ¾ cup

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Ghee – ⅔ cup

Suji (semolina) – 1cup

Dry fruits chopped – handful

Method:

To prepare the Halwa, boil water with cardamom and sugar. In a separate pan, heat ghee and suji until it turns golden brown. Combine the sugar syrup with suji and cook until it thickens. For the pooris, knead atta with salt and water, rest the dough for 10 minutes, divide into small portions, flatten, and deep-fry until they puff up. To make the chana, sauté cumin, green chilli, and ginger in heated oil. Add turmeric, coriander, and chilli powder with a dash of water. Cook the boiled chana until oil separates and water evaporates, then serve with a dollop of ghee.

Kanya Bhog Recipes

Here are nine delicious Kanya Bhog recipes to make your Navratri celebration truly special.

1. Kesar Peda

Kesar Peda is a delectable sweet made from condensed milk, saffron, and cardamom. It is a simple yet delightful offering for the young girls during Kanya Pujan. The rich and creamy texture of Kesar Peda is sure to win the hearts of the little ones and bring a smile to their faces.

2. Suji Halwa

Suji Halwa is a popular semolina-based dessert that is easy to prepare and absolutely delicious. The fragrance of ghee-roasted semolina and the sweetness of sugar make it a favorite among kids. Garnish it with chopped nuts for added crunch and flavor.

3. Chana (Chickpea) Sundal

Chana Sundal is a savory dish made from boiled chickpeas, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and garnished with grated coconut. This nutritious and protein-packed dish is a healthy choice for Kanya Pujan and is sure to be enjoyed by the young girls.

4. Puri and Aloo Curry

Every child loves puris, and this classic combination of deep-fried bread and spicy potato curry is a surefire hit. The soft, fluffy puris paired with tangy and spicy aloo curry make for a hearty meal for the young girls on this auspicious day.

5. Coconut Rice

Coconut rice is a simple yet flavorful dish made with cooked rice, grated coconut, and a blend of aromatic spices. The sweet and nutty flavor of coconut, combined with the spiciness of red chilies, makes this dish a unique and delightful choice for Kanya Bhog.

6. Banana Walnut Lassi

A refreshing and nutritious drink, Banana Walnut Lassi combines the creaminess of yogurt with the sweetness of ripe bananas and the crunch of walnuts. This cooling beverage is perfect to offer to the young girls during Kanya Pujan.

7. Makhana (Fox Nuts) Kheer

Makhana Kheer is a light and flavorful dessert made from fox nuts, milk, and a touch of saffron. The delicate crunch of fox nuts adds a unique element to this creamy and aromatic kheer, making it a delightful choice for the Kanya Bhog.

8. Sesame (Til) Chikki

Sesame Chikki is a sweet treat made from roasted sesame seeds and jaggery. It's not only delicious but also provides an energy boost, making it a perfect snack for the young girls during Kanya Pujan. The crunchy texture and nutty flavor of chikki make it a favorite among children.

9. Rice Kheer

A classic Indian dessert, Rice Kheer is a sweet, creamy rice pudding that's flavored with cardamom and garnished with chopped nuts. Its soothing taste and creamy texture make it a comforting and traditional choice for Kanya Bhog during Navratri.