Ivoryy to Punjab Grill- Top restaurants and cafes one MUST try before the year ends!

With the holiday season beaming upon us, the festivities actively ramping up, and of course, the ever-increasing responsibilities of our daily lives, there appears to be little time set apart for some much-needed unwinding. But when you do get the time, show no remorse! For we’ve got you covered and we are here to make sure you don’t spend more hours pondering over picking the perfect restaurant that lets you escape reality, even just for a while. We have made a handy list of all the new restaurants in Delhi and Mumbai to visit before the year ends or even just to bring in the new year.

Read on to find out more about these restaurants and their delightful line-up of events:

Juliette

This modern European dining with eclectic Italian cuisine and sensational beverages is the ideal setting for you to engage in sweet encounters with your loved ones. Juliette is personified as a love between a beautiful-looking place with warm hospitality, lip-smacking food, and amazing cocktails made using modern ingredients, and classic techniques, and amazing cocktails.

Taftoon Bar & Kitchen

Taftoon, an Indian Restaurant & Bar is an ode to the flavours of the heritage Grand Trunk Road that recently opened another outlet at Powai and is now celebrating its 5th anniversary in the industry. Currently, Taftoon is hosting a week-long Bengali food festival at both outlets which focuses on the romantic state of Bengal, showcasing delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights, succulent accompaniments, and mouth-watering Bengali desserts which are a must-try!

Ivoryy

Nestled in Panchshila Park, Malviya Nagar, Ivoryy exudes a cheerful vibe and is bustling throughout the day. The seating is comfortable and the layout is pleasing with festive decor which makes it the perfect restaurant to ring in Christmas festivities with your family & friends. Ivoryy - The Cocktail Garden has come up with its new winter menu, consisting of a variety of handcrafted cocktails like mulled wine, eggnog, hot toddy, and hot buttered rum, which are warm and ultra cozy, best for the winters.

Punjab Grill

As the chill of the Delhi winter sets in, foodies of the capital know that nothing warms the heart like traditional Punjabi delicacies, reminiscent of sunshine and soulful flavours. Serving happiness by the bowlful, Punjab Grill introduces their limited time Winter Specials, making sure that no appetite goes unloved. An emblem of the grandeur of North Indian cuisine, Punjab Grill remains the city’s favourite dining destination, well-renowned for serving authentic, hearty and delicious Indian comfort food, taking guests for a stroll through the fabled alleys of Punjab with each bite.

House of Mandarin

With the unique feature and exquisite cooking of House of Mandarin, you will embark on a fine-dining journey that will leave you thoroughly pleased! If you are someone who has a weakness for an unmatched culinary journey of great Asian food, then House of Mandarin is the perfect place to be! The HOM outlets have an ensemble of exciting events cued up that you can look forward to such as Fifa World Cup Screening, Bollywood Nights, Kayotic Sessions, SOS Nights (Techno, Old School Hip-hop), and more.

Demy Café & Bar

Demy, the all-new dazzling restaurant located in Kamala Mills is a breathtaking evolution of culinary adventures. The authentic and sophisticated cafe, and bar, offer a wide array of global cuisines. Demy is a place where you can savour the taste of the most popular cuisines in the most relaxing setting, and exchange old memories with your loved ones, so get ready to embark on a flavoursome journey of a lifetime at Demy.

The Game Garden

Bring in the festive season with your loved ones with a fun gaming session at The Game Garden which encompasses activities and games like bowling, cricket, bungee soccer, an indoor golf course, and many more interesting games starting from an affordable price of INR 80/- onwards. The icing on the cake? The Game Garden also serves you farm-fresh food in a rooftop restaurant called The Beer Garden, where you can grab a drink and a bite after some adventurous gaming sessions!

Pink Wasabi

There’s no such thing as too much pink, and besides the grass is pinker on this side – this side being the most Instagrammable all-day dining restaurant in Mumbai – Pink Wasabi. The newly revamped Asian dining space with its ‘Alice in Wonderland’ tea party vibes, recently introduced a new menu that lets you divulge in a delicious journey, making it the prettiest experience ever! So get your pink on and learn to #LoveTheGoodLife with your dear ones before the year ends.

Madame Chutney

With a beverage selection that boasts richness of classic Indian drinks of the season, superior Indian teas and handpicked sumptuous coffees from Indian estates, they are ready to cater any nostalgic Moment you can hope for. Treat your palate with its very extensive menu of matra kulcha, chatpate gol gappe, pyaz kachori, stuffed paneer kulcha, Amritsari kulcha, cheese veggie samosas and many more, each served in the most unique ways. Experience the colorful and luxurious in taste street food in one splendid place. Offering you bright life elements through Indian fabrics, warm mood lighting, pop graphics, 90s posters and chic seating.

All Saints

Embark on a luscious culinary journey filled with scrumptious food and fine cocktails at the all-new All Saints. Here, matters not whether you're a saint or a sinner, for All Saints welcomes you no matter which one choose to be! The restaurant is already buzzing with happy faces and loving embraces, while the tempo turns up in the background, making it your go-to restaurant that is second to none for fabulous dining or a fun night out. So book your tables NOW!

Turban Tales

Turban Tales is a great space for you to hang out with not just family but also a group of friends. The restaurant has always maintained a dhaba-style aesthetic with colourful interiors and everyone loves it. Turban Tales is a North Indian restaurant. Of course, there’s an expansive drinks menu. It aims to attract the crowd with its interestingly conceptualised cocktails.

Donna Deli

Donna Deli is a one-of-a-kind place where you can go from coffee and co-working in the morning to cocktails and dinner in the evening. Donna Deli has recently launched an avant-garde high-tea concept in collaboration with Archana Kochhar, a well-renowned fashion designer, and is shaking things up with its molecular gastronomical endeavor that allows you to indulge in some bite-sized sandwiches or finger-licking desserts. This fun-sized culinary journey will surely enlighten your day!

Bloom

Bringing forth the notion of a healthy gut is the key to a healthy body is Bloom, a 7-day-a-week, breakfast-to-dinner eatery, and café which is plant-based, millet-based, vegan, as well as keto-friendly, and delivery-friendly. So get ready to end the year on a healthier note and quickly uplift your mood as you bring some sugar-free sweetness to your days that will keep you healthy and happy all the same time!

Copper Chimney

The iconic Copper Chimney is celebrating its 50th anniversary, which is a pivotal milestone in its culinary history. For this special occasion, Copper Chimney has launched a new Limited Edition Autograph Menu as a tribute to its founder Mr. JK Kapur, featuring new dishes made with his secret recipes alongside the brand’s best-seller classics over the past 5 decades. And what’s more? To celebrate the milestone, you can expect a special 50% discount for the first 50 guests for dinners every day, this entire month of November. So make sure you don’t miss out on this spectacular experience!