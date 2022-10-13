Karwa Chauth 2022: 4 must try special recipes

New Delhi: After whole day of fasting, Karwa Chauth fast should be completed with some tasty and yummy delicacies that are easy to be prepared.



SEVIYAN



Ingredients:



. Vermicelli



. Full Cream Milk



. Pistachios



. Almonds flakes



. Desi ghee



. Khoya



. Green cardamom powder



Method:



. Heat the ghee in a deep bottomed pan. Add the seviyan and roast till golden brown. Once done, remove from heat and keep aside



. Boil milk in a pan. Add the chopped nuts and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add sugar until mix well with the milk.



. Grate the khoya and add it to the milk. Cook till the mixture thickens. Add the seviyan and cook for 5 minutes or till no liquid remains. Add the powdered cardamom and mix well. Garnish with chopped nuts and enjoy cold or hot!



ALMOND ROSE RABDI



Ingredients:



. Almonds (without skin)



. Milk



. Sugar Free



. Pistachio, chopped



. Cardamom powder



. Khoya



. Rose water



. Saffron Few strands



Method:



Heat a pan, cook milk till reduced to half. Reduce the heat



Crush and add saffron strands to milk, and let it cook for 5 minutes over low heat



Now add almonds, khoya and sugar free to it. Mix well & cook for 3 minutes



Add pistachio, cardamom powder, and mix well. Cook for 2 minutes



Remove from heat, and add rose water to it. Mix well and let it cool slightly.



Garnish with chopped pistachio, nuts, berries or dried rose petals. Enjoy!



VERMECILI KHEER



Ingredients:



. Vermecili



. Desi Ghee



. Milk Full Cream



. Almonds



. Sugar



. Cashewnut



. Cardamom



Method:



. Wash vermecili and put it in a sauce pan along with ghee and stir for 2 minutes



. Add milk and sugar and stir well



. Simmer for about 1 hour or till milk reduces to half and of creamy consistency. During this period stir from time to time



. Add almonds and cashewnuts. Sprinkle crushed cardamom. And enjoy hot or cold!



GULAB LASSI



Ingredients:



. Plain Yogurt (Curd)



. Sugar



. Water



. Rose water



. Rose Petal



Method:



. To a large bowl add plain yogurt. Then mix it well using a whisk or hand blender until smooth



. Add sugar mix it well until the sugar is mixed well with the yogurt. Now add water to thin out the lassi a bit. Add rose water and few rose petal leaf. Keep in fridge for chilling, garnish with rose petal or as per your choice and serve cold



(Recipes curated by Swapnadeep Mukherjee, Executive Chef, The Metropolitan Hotel & Spa)





