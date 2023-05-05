Live Your Dreams To Study And Settle In Abroad, Take Notes From Rohit Sethi, Director ESS Global

Genuine guidance, cost-effectiveness, easy document processing are some of the virtues that have helped ESS Global Private Limited in building trust with the students as well as the PR aspirants for Canada.

The ongoing seminars being conducted by ESS Global for students in various parts of the country including Punjab, Chandigarh, New Delhi and Mumbai are categorically focussed on the “fraudulent practices” of some agents/companies that promise an easy way out for settling in Canada.

Rohit Sethi, the director at ESS Global having received queries on multiple issues pertaining to LMIA (Labour Market Impact Assessment) and Permanent residency is conducting seminars for offering help to the students and professionals. LMIA is a document submitted by an employer in Canada before hiring a foreign worker and recently there has been an upsurge in the cases wherein agents have fleeced students by promising them work permits in lieu of money.

“Through these seminars, we at ESS Global have called upon the students and other PR aspirants for Canada not to get lured by the fraudsters who are demanding money in lieu of work visa. It is better to stick to the prescribed procedure laid down by the Canadian government,” Sethi added.