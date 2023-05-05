Looking For Skin Issues Solutions? Dr. Su Is Here With An Insightful Seminar

One can ignore marks on their t-shirt, but overlooking acne is not in everyone's power! While many of us want to build a skincare regime to have healthy skin, so many acids, serums, and other products are available on the market; how do you know which one is good for you and what is not? Well, you are about to find all the answers to your question as the eminent dermatologist Dr. Suyomi Shah, aka Dr Su, is coming with an insightful seminar.





Isn't it amazing? She has been titled India's Most Trusted Dermatologist by the Indian Achievers Award 2023. So, wouldn't it be great to understand the whys and wherefores of skincare from someone truly delegated?Speaking of the seminar, Dr. Su has revealed that she always wanted to conduct a seminar where she could interact with people and provide them with basic guidance. So, at this upcoming seminar, she will cover tips and share her thoughts on the best dieting practices to improve skin health. She will also discuss different skin types and how to build a powerful skincare regime. The dermatologist is also expected to guide you in using different acids and viral products. So, aren't you excited about it?Dr. Su said: "Lately, I have been seeing people uncritically using certain products on their skin that are trending on social media. This may or may not cause harm to them. However, you should be very detailed about what you apply to your skin or put inside your body. Thus, I aim to guide people about certain basic things about their skin and health via this seminar. I hope it will be fruitful for them."