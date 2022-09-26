Lose 3 kgs in just 9 days of Navratri- diet plan inside
Navratri is not only about performing the rituals but also can be very essential when it comes to cleansing your body. Try our diet to cleanse your body and lose 3 kgs only in nine-days.
- Navratri is all about performing the rituals.
- It is about fasting, praying, and indulging in religious activities.
- However, what most people do not often realise is that these nine days can be very essential when it comes to cleansing your body.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Navratri is all about performing the rituals. It is about fasting, praying, and indulging in religious activities. However, what most people do not often realise is that these nine days can be very essential when it comes to cleansing your body. Even while observing fasts, we tend to consume the foods made using oil, salt, fat, or simple carbs. Thus, we end up ruining our diet and start feeling bad about the unhealthy diet routine.
Yes, Navratri is one of the most auspicious festivals in India, but you may indulge into fried, salty and sugary foods during these nine days. Thus, it becomes extremely important for you to become cautious when it comes to food and keep your gut light and healthy. This will help you get rid of the body toxins and will increase the metabolism and immunity in your body.
Here is the perfect diet plan for you to loose 3 kgs in just 9 days of Navratri.
- For your morning ritual, start your day with warm water and morning bowl of watermelon or papaya.
- In breakfast, you can have one cup milk one seel ladoo.
- For your morning snack, you can try having curd raita.
- 10 dip almond with mix fruit bowl would be the perfect choice for lunch.
- For your evening snack, enjoy eating two kuttu ka atta tikki along with tea or salted lassi. Those looking for something can also have two kuttu ka atta roti paired with potato or pumpkin sabzi.
- One katori sabudana milk or hot kheer for dinner would neither be heavy nor will you leave craving.
- Last but not the least, have plenty of water, i.e, at least seven glasses of water a day.
Live Tv
More Stories