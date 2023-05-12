Meet Jagrut Awatramani, The Gen-Z Performer And Entrepreneur

New Delhi: Jagrut Awatramani, more popularly known by his stage name Jagdish, is one among the Gen-Z generation who want it all. At just 30 years of age, Awatramani has built more than five successful businesses and has managed to gain recognition for his passion as a performer.

Not every pursuit-to-passion story is the same. And the journey of Jagrut Awatramani was riddled with its own set of challenges. Born on December 26th, 1992 in Ahmedabad, he was greatly impacted by an incident - his uncle had to quit his passion of acting due to family responsibilities. He had a passion in mind too, but he was starkly aware of life’s realities.

Formative years of hobbies

In his childhood, Awatramani at home when everyone uses to fell asleep would sneak into the vacant room in his house full of mirrors to watch movies and act out the scenes. This was when he first realized that he wanted to become an actor. During his school days in 2006, he started attending dance classes and workshops and soon began performing at various events in school. He gained recognition in his town by performing at various dance events organized by shopping malls, media companies such as Dainik Bhaskar and Radio Mirchi. However, this impacted his grades, and he had to quit dancing for a while.

When the entrepreneur bug bites

While he was constantly getting modelling assignments, Awatramani also began exploring other options. During his MBA course, he got picked up by a company to work full-time in 2016, so he left the course midway to learn the tricks of the trade, until 2010 when he was working as a purchase assistant at a multi-brand car showroom.

When COVID hit the world in 2020, he began trading in the stock market while also helping hundreds of people to get oxygen cylinders for their loved ones. Awatramani channelized his personnel for this cause, and worked actively to supply any medical/general help wherever needed.

Tracing his roots

Despite being content with his position in life, Awatramani missed dancing, and acting. So he put his businesses on auto-pilot mode in 2022, and began training full-time at an acting university. His social media presence garnered much attention due to his highly addictive and eye-catching dance moves. His popularity was propelled by his mesmerizing stage presence and performing arts skills such as acting, singing, mimicking, emceeing, hosting, stand-up comedy, and storytelling.