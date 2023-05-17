topStoriesenglish2609414
NewsFood feature
BEST HOTELS IN DELHI

Mosaic Hotel, Noida Is A Luxury Hotel That Promises Royal Treatment And Comfort

The Mosaic Hotel Noida houses twelve club rooms, each of them designed with care and comfort in mind.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 06:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mosaic Hotel, Noida Is A Luxury Hotel That Promises Royal Treatment And Comfort

New Delhi: An enchanted mosaic of luxury, royal treatment and comfort. The Mosaic Hotel Noida offers you a grand experience with world-class service. Mosaic Hotel has an elegant and luxurious ambiance. Interiors are simply mesmerising and designed with a view of comfort topped with class.

Mosaic Hotel Noida harmoniously combines an exquisite array of accommodations With outstanding dining, wellness and meeting set-up.

 

For culinary pleasures, Mosaic Noida features the renowned and lively Flluid Lounge & Bar, as well as J’s Contemporary Oriental. 

The chef has designed an inventive menu for your palate keeping in mind seasonal, local and global ingredients and cooking techniques. Mosaic Hotel has a brilliant in-house catering team, which serves a variety of Indian cuisines. The food served is succulent and a visual treat as well! Food preparations can be savoured bg vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians.

 

Some of our signature dishes include slow-cooked Carmosa Chicken Tikka, Oven Roasted Chicken with Seasonal Vegetables in a Rosemary Jus, and freshly baked Handmade Pizza, Fresh Juices, Smoothies, Salads and Sandwiches.

 

The hotel includes meeting rooms, a business center, and banquets that can accommodate 10-150 people in various forms of settings to meet the needs of both corporate and social events.

The hotel offers three different types of accommodation - Deluxe rooms, Club rooms and Mosaic suites. 

Deluxe rooms are spacious and thoughtfully designed for a comfortable stay. These rooms boast elegance. The room is tended with detail and foresight to meet the needs of our guests.

The Mosaic Hotel Noida houses twelve club rooms, each of them designed with care and comfort in mind.

There is nothing better than embracing luxury when away from home. 

Guests can take a dip in the outdoor pool or grab a bite to eat at Flluid, which is one of 2 restaurants that serves lunch and dinner.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?