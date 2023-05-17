Mosaic Hotel, Noida Is A Luxury Hotel That Promises Royal Treatment And Comfort

New Delhi: An enchanted mosaic of luxury, royal treatment and comfort. The Mosaic Hotel Noida offers you a grand experience with world-class service. Mosaic Hotel has an elegant and luxurious ambiance. Interiors are simply mesmerising and designed with a view of comfort topped with class.

Mosaic Hotel Noida harmoniously combines an exquisite array of accommodations With outstanding dining, wellness and meeting set-up.

For culinary pleasures, Mosaic Noida features the renowned and lively Flluid Lounge & Bar, as well as J’s Contemporary Oriental.

The chef has designed an inventive menu for your palate keeping in mind seasonal, local and global ingredients and cooking techniques. Mosaic Hotel has a brilliant in-house catering team, which serves a variety of Indian cuisines. The food served is succulent and a visual treat as well! Food preparations can be savoured bg vegetarians as well as non-vegetarians.

Some of our signature dishes include slow-cooked Carmosa Chicken Tikka, Oven Roasted Chicken with Seasonal Vegetables in a Rosemary Jus, and freshly baked Handmade Pizza, Fresh Juices, Smoothies, Salads and Sandwiches.

The hotel includes meeting rooms, a business center, and banquets that can accommodate 10-150 people in various forms of settings to meet the needs of both corporate and social events.

The hotel offers three different types of accommodation - Deluxe rooms, Club rooms and Mosaic suites.

Deluxe rooms are spacious and thoughtfully designed for a comfortable stay. These rooms boast elegance. The room is tended with detail and foresight to meet the needs of our guests.

The Mosaic Hotel Noida houses twelve club rooms, each of them designed with care and comfort in mind.

There is nothing better than embracing luxury when away from home.

Guests can take a dip in the outdoor pool or grab a bite to eat at Flluid, which is one of 2 restaurants that serves lunch and dinner.