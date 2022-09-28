Navratri 2022 recipes: Try making Honey Jeera Badam this festival!

NewsFestive Food
New Delhi: The most revered festival of Navratri is here and we can already smell delicious food. But with such yummy delicacies are you worrying about adding calories? Well, fret not, as we are here to solve your problem. Check out this delicious recipe curated by Chef Vicky Ratnani which is ideal for festivities.

NAVRATRI SPECIAL: HONEY JEERA BADAM RECIPE

Serves: 3

Steps:

● Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
● Place the almonds in a medium nonstick pan and cook over medium heat for 3 to 4 until
lightly toasted
● Combine the remaining ingredients in a small glass bowl.
● Microwave at HIGH for 30 seconds. Add honey mixture to pan, and cook 2 minutes, stirring
constantly.
● Arrange almond mixture on prepared baking sheet in a single layer; let stand 10 minutes. 
● Break apart any clusters.

Here's wishing you all very happy Navratri and Durga Puja!

 

