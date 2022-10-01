NewsNavratri
Navratri recipes 2022: Here is the EASY recipe for Orange Basundi

Try out this amazing Orange Basundi recipe curated by Chef Renu Dalal.

  • Oranges are not only yummy but are the great source of Vitamin C which is good for your skin health.
  • Orange Basundi is a milk based chilled dessert prepared using citrusy and juicy oranges.

Oranges are not only yummy but are the great source of Vitamin C which is good for your skin health. So, if Navratri can be an opportunity for some to cleanse and tone their body to improve their physical healthy, why not take care of the skin health too? Orange Basundi is a creamy milk based chilled dessert prepared using citrusy and juicy oranges. If the mixture is too thick you can add some milk to reduce the density. Try this amazing and quick recipe curated by Chef Renu Dalal.

· Preparation time: 10 minutes

· Cooking time: 30 minutes

· Serves: 4

INGREDIENTS

· 3 cups milk

· ½ cup condensed milk

· ½ tsp cardamon powder

· 6 tbsp orange juice

· 1 cup peeled and sliced orange segments

METHOD

1. Boil the milk in a pan and stir till the volume reduces slightly.

2. Add the condensed milk and let it simmer for 10 minutes.

3. Keep in a refrigerator to cool.

4. When cool, add the orange juice, orange segment, and cardamon powder.

5. Serve chilled. You can deep freeze and use it at your convenience.

