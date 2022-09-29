Navratri 2022: Try this DELICIOUS Sabudana Khichdi recipe at your home

New Delhi: The auspicious Navratri is going on and many people across India observe a fast during these 9 days. Fasting in India is celebrated with equal enthusiasm as other celebrations. In every household, you will find many delicious recipes which one can consume during a fast. Today I have brought one such amazing yet simple to make recipe that is perfect for fasting. It is the most popular Sabudana Khichdi.

Chef Sonia Gupta has shared the mouth-watering recipe of Sabudana Khichdi for you to try at home.

Non-sticky Sabudana Khichdi Recipe by Chef Sonia Gupta

INGREDIENTS

● 250 gms Sabudana (Saggu pearls)

● 1 tbsp Ghee/Oil

● 1/2 tsp Cumin seed

● 2 tbsp Roasted peanuts

● 2 pc Green Chillies (Chopped)

● 5-6 Curry leaves

● 1 tsp Salt

● 1/2 tsp Sugar (optional)

● 1 tsp Coriander Powder

● 1 pc Boiled Potato (medium size)

● 1 cup of Water (for soaking)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. To prepare Sabudana khichadi, you must wash and rinse the sabudana under running water 2-3 times to remove the starch.

2. Transfer the washed sabudana into a different bowl.

3. Add water just enough to soak all the sabudana.

4. Let the sabudana soak for 4-5 hours, you can even leave them overnight to soak.

5. After Soaking you will notice the sabudana is all puffed up and become soft.

6. Drain any excess water

7. Roast peanuts in a pan and grind them to a coarse powder after removing the outer cover of the peanuts.

8. Add the coarsely ground peanuts, salt, sugar, and coriander powder to the sabudana and give them all a good mix. The sabudana must be well coated.

9. Take a large pan and add ghee to it. Oil can also be used in place of Ghee.

10. Once the Ghee is heated, add cumin seeds and let them splutter.

11. Add chopped green chilies and a spring of curry leaves. Cook them for a couple of minutes.

12. Add boiled Diced potatoes, and sauté them for 2 minutes.

13. Add the sabudana pearls which are coated with peanuts and spices and combine everything.

14. Cook for a few minutes, till the sabudana turn translucent from the center. This is an indication that the sabudana has cooked.

15. Garnish with finely chopped Coriander leaves.

16. Steaming Hot Sabudana khichadi is ready to be relished.