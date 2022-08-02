Raksha Bandhan 2022: Here are the top 5 sweet treats for your Gen-Z siblings!

New Delhi: August is here! This month is everyone's favourite as most of the festivals are in August and who doesn't love festivities, right? One of the biggest festivals of this season is Raksha Bandhan, India will be celebrating it on August 11th this year.

The shenanigans have already begun, sisters are buying new attires and brothers are all busy buying the perfect gift for them. Also, one of the best things about Rakhi is sweets, there are tons of them in the house around the festival. But, the new generation calls for new sweet treats. For ages, we have been carrying barfi, soan papdi and laddoos, but the new ones want something else.

We have a list of the most amazing Gen-Z sweet treats for you to make this season for your little siblings:

Doughnuts

Doughnuts are the best options to bring a smile to the faces of young and naughty siblings. You can order these in or even make them at home very easily. There are hundreds of varieties for each one of your cousins, go grab a box and take these in place of barfi this year.

Tarts

A tart is a baked dish consisting of a filling over a pastry base with an open top not covered with pastry. There can be both sweet and savoury tarts and the new generation loves it. These are very easy to make at home or you can get a box full of tarts as your perfect gift this year.

Pies

Another baked sweet dish for the Gen-Zs out there that will make the celebration of Raksha Bandhan traditional as well as cool. Buy a whole pie and take it to your sister, she will smile the widest when she sees the box.

Cupcakes

There are so many customised cupcakes that you can get delivered to your home this Rakhi. Send her a yummy batch of different cupcakes to make your sister's day special!

Macaroons

A macaroon is a small cake or biscuit, typically made from ground almonds, coconut, or other nuts, with sugar and sometimes flavourings. You can get a jar full of macaroons for your sisters or brothers this year and make their Raksha Bandhan sweeter.