This Navratri, Quickly Make Pan Seared Arbi Chaat; Recipe Inside

Navratri Recipe: Corporate chef at Mosaic, Noida, Tenzin Losel shares one of his best Navratri recipes. Here's an easy and quick-to-make recipe of authentic arbi chaat to fulfill your fast cravings.

Prep Time: 16-20 minutes

Cook time: 21-25 minutes

Serve: 2

Level of Cooking: Easy

Taste: Tangy

Ingredients

· 4 no fried Sabudana papad

· 100gram of Arbi boiled

· 30 grams of Apple

· 50grams of Curd

· 180ml of Tamarind juice

· 5grams rock salt

· 5grams of breakfast sugar

Method

· Heat sufficient water in a deep non stick pan, add arbi and boil till soft. Cool, peel and mash. add rock salt and mix well with greased hand.

· Heat a little oil in a non stick pan. Shape the mixture into even sized round patty.

· Shallow fry the patty, turning sides, till evenly golden and crisp on both sides. keep aside for 20mins until get cold

· Whisk together the yogurt and tamarind juice with a pinch of salt and sugar.

· Pour the mixture of curd and tamarind on the bottom of the plates and Place the arbi patty, then the fried sabudana papad and arrange as shown in the picture, and add fruits on top and then garnish with fresh basil leaf.