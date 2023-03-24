topStoriesenglish2587552
NewsFood feature
NAVRATRI DISHES

This Navratri, Quickly Make Pan Seared Arbi Chaat; Recipe Inside

Here's an easy and quick-to-make recipe of authentic arbi chaat to fulfill your fast cravings.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 09:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Corporate chef at Mosaic, Noida, Tenzin Losel shares one of his best Navratri recipes.
  • Here's an easy and quick-to-make recipe of authentic arbi chaat to fulfill your fast cravings.

Trending Photos

This Navratri, Quickly Make Pan Seared Arbi Chaat; Recipe Inside

Navratri Recipe: Corporate chef at Mosaic, Noida, Tenzin Losel shares one of his best Navratri recipes. Here's an easy and quick-to-make recipe of authentic arbi chaat to fulfill your fast cravings.

Prep Time: 16-20 minutes
Cook time: 21-25 minutes
Serve: 2
Level of Cooking: Easy
Taste: Tangy

Ingredients

· 4 no fried Sabudana papad

· 100gram of Arbi boiled

· 30 grams of Apple

· 50grams of Curd

· 180ml of Tamarind juice

· 5grams rock salt

· 5grams of breakfast sugar

Method

· Heat sufficient water in a deep non stick pan, add arbi and boil till soft. Cool, peel and mash. add rock salt and mix well with greased hand.

· Heat a little oil in a non stick pan. Shape the mixture into even sized round patty.

· Shallow fry the patty, turning sides, till evenly golden and crisp on both sides. keep aside for 20mins until get cold

· Whisk together the yogurt and tamarind juice with a pinch of salt and sugar.

· Pour the mixture of curd and tamarind on the bottom of the plates and Place the arbi patty, then the fried sabudana papad and arrange as shown in the picture, and add fruits on top and then garnish with fresh basil leaf.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of the 'food' crisis in Kim Jong Un's country
DNA Video
DNA: When writer, journalist Khushwant Singh passed away on this day
DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'