Whip it up! The perfect snack recipes to nibble on a lazy Sunday afternoon

Sunday brunch recipes: Everyone looks forward to Sundays, to just sit and do nothing! Sundays are popular for being the laziest and most laid-back day of the week. Either you have errands to run or the energy to walk to the kitchen seems too much work. All of us want to just follow one mantra- eat, sleep, Netflix and repeat!

Do not worry fellow Sunday sloths, we are here to the rescue with some amazing recipes that can save you from all the extra work and finish up those leftovers you have in the kitchen from the eventful weekend.

1. Spinach protein omelette | Serves: 5 | Prep time: 30 minutes

This recipe is simple, delicious, and ideal for a quick meal. For a flavorful omelette that you're sure to eat repeatedly, add some vegetables and your protein powder.

- Take 1/4 cup of yoghurt, 4 egg whites, and 2 tbsp of water and add to a food processor or blender. Add flour, spinach, chia seeds (optional), salt, and any healthy protein powder. Blend the ingredients until the mixture resembles pancake batter.

- Use non-stick pan spray to coat a small non-stick skillet (or wipe with a little bit of oil). Over a medium-high flame, warm the pan.

- Pour 3 tbsp of batter into the heated pan, then immediately (and very delicately) spread it out into circles using the back of a metal spoon. The omelette should be cooked on one side only until it is slightly brown.

- Turn it over gently and cook it until the other side is just starting to brown.

- Place on paper towels or a cooling rack to cool after both sides have turned brown. Repeat these steps with the remaining batter, and before cooking a new omelette to prevent sticking, coat the pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Chocolate Date Balls | Serves: 4 | Prep time: 30 minutes

Sweet, chocolaty, nutty, and incredibly nutritious! They can be made with just four basic pantry items and are vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free. These power balls are your best buddy if you're seeking a sweet treat for an after-dinner indulgence or something to munch on without wrecking your diet.

- Take about 10-15 pitted dates (remove seeds) roughly chopped, add 1/2 cup of walnuts or pecans, 1/2 cup shredded unsweetened coconut, 1 tbsp coconut oil, 1 1/2 tbsp cocoa powder, and a pinch of salt.

- Put these ingredients into a food processor or blender and add a little water for mixing.

- Blend the ingredients until the mixture resembles pancake batter.

- Roll this mixture into small balls and coat it with some shredded coconut shavings.

- Store these balls in a tight container in the refrigerator and store some for later.