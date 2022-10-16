World Food Day 2022: Quotes and Wishes to share on October 16
World Food Day is celebrated annually on October 16 to mark the foundation of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). It is observed to highlight the importance of food and nutrition. It highlights the millions of people worldwide who cannot afford a healthy diet and the need for regular access to nutritious food.
World Food Day 2022: Quotes
- There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread. - Mahatma Gandhi
- Food safety involves everybody in the food chain. - Mike Johanns
- Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have. - Winston Churchill
- Humor keeps us alive. Humor and food. Don't forget the food. You can go a week without laughing. Joss Whedon
World Food Day 2022: Wishes
- We must always respect the food we get because it is the blessing of God and love from someone who cares for us. Happy World Food Day!
- Food, It’s not only about nutrients and calories. It’s about sharing. It’s about honesty. It’s about identity. Happy World Food Day!
- Blessed are those who get to enjoy three meals every day, let us thank God for blessing us with food. Happy World Food Day!
- No one can think well, love well, sleep well if one has not dined well. Happy World Food Day!
- We should always respect the food we get because it is the blessing of God and love from someone who cares for us.
- Food symbolizes love when words fail to define it.
- Food that we have on our plate is a result of an immense amount of hard work that is put in at various stages consumes it with the utmost respect.
- Let us not forget to celebrate FOOD because that is the most important lifeline.
- You cannot understand the value of food until you have stayed hungry.
- On this World Food Day, we must promise ourselves to never waste food as an initiative and contribution to save food for those who are hungry, let us make a big difference with our small actions.
