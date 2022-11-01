World Vegan Day: Best brands serving your favorite vegan foods!

New Delhi: The popularity of vegan food is gradually gaining a lot of momentum in India. Indians are not only appreciating this new concept but also making it their new lifestyle.

The Indian consumer base for Vegan food is increasing day by day and consists mainly of millennials who are trying to incorporate sustainable and healthy foods into their regular diet. The increasing popularity is also due to the fact that it provides essential nutrients without harming the animals.

As the demand for plant-based food is increasing in India, many brands are working towards meeting these demands.

Katharos Foods: Katharos Foods, is India’s homegrown vegan and plant-based artisanal cheese company which was founded in 2019 by Jasmine Bharucha. This Mumbai-based brand offers healthy, sustainable, natural, and affordable dairy alternatives with zero preservatives, chemicals, added sugar, or other additives. Starting with one cheese product, Katharos now has an assortment of pocket-friendly plant-based cheese, including feta cheese, pizza cheese, cheddar, mozzarella cheese blocks, and many more. As of now, the brand provides its range of products to HoReCa, eCommerce platforms including Big Basket and Urban Platter, and a range of other retail specialty stores across India.

Shaka Harry: Their products are as delicious as meat, they replicate the sensory experience that the audience love. Their products are packed with delicious plant-based goodness for foodies that serve as a healthier option for meat products. Better for you, better for the planet! They are also vegan products with the goodness of health and taste.

Nutrabay: Founded in 2017 by Sharad Jain, Shreyans Jain, and Divay Prakash Jain, Nutrabay.com was launched as a multi-brand store, functioning on the D2C model with the objective of providing 100% authentic nutrition-rich products. The brand offers a plethora of products including vegan supplements for health-conscious consumers. Products like Nutrabay Wellness Vegan Plant Protein, Nutrabay’s Pure 100% Pea Protein Isolate, Nutrabay’s Pure 100% Soy Protein Isolate are vegan-friendly protein supplements that can be taken early morning, between meals, pre/post workout, and at bedtime. They provide a rich protein source to the body for building muscle. These products are directly available online on Nutrabay’s website.

Ahimsa Food: One of the early entrants in the list of plant-based food companies in India is Ahimsa Foods. It is committed to producing high-quality gourmet vegetarian food. Their product offering includes Shami Kebab, Meat, Chicken, Drumsticks, and Fillet (Mock Fish) among others, all of them made with plant-based ingredients. The company offers its product under the brand name “Veggie Champ”. Their products contain as much protein as Chicken or Fish Meat and are high in Calcium and Fiber. Their products do not contain cholesterol, trans-fat, preservatives, color, or monosodium glutamate.

Good Dot: The brand is revolutionizing the future of food with scalable products which are not only accessible but also affordable to all. Good Dot is a brainchild of four friends and a leading plant-based meat brand in India. They provide compassionate alternatives to animal meat, without sacrificing taste, and create delicious, plant-based food better for people, animals, and the planet earth. This Udaipur-based company also runs a food chain of eateries serving plant-based and goes by the name of good. Good Dot promotes a more sustainable food system for the world.