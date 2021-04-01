2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Harry Kane bags TOP scoring record, England beat Poland

Harry Kane on Thursday (April 1) became England’s all-time top penalty scorer with his goal from the spot against Poland in the World Cup qualifier at Wembley Stadium. England won the match by 2-1 as Kane opened the scoring for the host in the 19th minute.

With his 10th career international goal from the spot, Kane broke the Three Lions record that was previously held by Frank Lampard, Goal.com reported. In addition, Kane has now scored on all seven days of the week for England, becoming only the third player to do so for the Three Lions, after Wayne Rooney and Lampard.

With 34 international goals, Kane continues to chase down Wayne Rooney’s all-time England record of 53. Kane is already sixth on England’s all-time scoring chart, with just Rooney, Bobby Charlton, Gary Lineker, Jimmy Greaves and Michael Owen ahead of him.

When John Stones gave the ball away to concede an equalizer, Harry Maguire was quick to reassure his England central defensive partner.

It was the Manchester City defender's header that kept a corner from Kalvin Phillips in play and reached Maguire, who volleyed into the roof of the net to seal a 2-1 victory. It gave Gareth Southgate’s Group I leaders a third successive victory in a week to start qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

And England should have scored more in a dominant first half – rather than relying on Raheem Sterling being fouled by Michal Helik for captain Harry Kane to score his 34th goal for England in the 19th minute.

But the ineffective visitors were given a route back into the game when Stones dithered in possession on the edge of the England penalty area under pressure from Jakub Moder. Stones gave the ball away to Arkadiusz Milik who returned it to Moder to net the equalizer in the 58th minute.

It was the first shot on target faced by England in its three qualifiers and the first goal Nick Pope had conceded in his seven games in England's goal. But it was Pope playing the ball short to Stones that contributed to the blunder.

It was the last chance for Southgate to assess his players before selecting a squad for the rescheduled European Championship. And when England plays its opener against Croatia on June 13, at least 10,000 fans should be allowed back into Wembley Stadium with the pandemic restrictions lifted.

While England players took the knee before kickoff, their Polish counterparts did not perform the anti-racism gesture ? instead pointing to the UEFA respect badge on their jerseys.

Hungary wins

Hungary remains two points behind England in second place after Attila Fiola, Daniel Gazdag, Laszlo Kleinheisler and Loic Nego scored in a 4-1 win at Andorra in the pursuit of the only automatic qualification place.

Albania rose above Poland into third place after Rey Manaj and Myrto Uzuni clinched a 2-0 victory over San Marino, which is on zero points with Andorra.

(with agency inputs)