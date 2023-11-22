WATCH: Upset Lionel Messi Takes Team Off The Field After Argentina Fans Attacked By Brazil Police

Lionel Messi was not very happy with the crowd behaviour as well as Brazilian police's alleged beating of the Argentina fans at the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers match between Argentina and Brazil. He took the team off the field after a fight broke out in the stands among the fans from both the teams at Rio’s Maracana Stadium.

The match could not stop for 27 minutes as Messi and Co told Brazil team that they are not coming on the pitch again until the calmness is earned back among the fans. A video also shows Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez fighting with the Brazil police who were allegedly beating the fans from his country. Another video shows Messi and other Argentina players approaching the stands to stop the police from beating the Argentina fans.

Martinez was vert angry at the Brazil police and tried to enter the stands by jumping over the hoardings to stop the Police from beating the fans. He was stopped by the match officials and the security at the ground.

Watch the videos of brawl here:

_ Lionel Messi and the Argentina team walking towards the Argentina fans that are getting hit by security.pic.twitter.com/l6V7BAneyM — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 22, 2023

A fight has broken out and Argentina fans are getting hit by security.pic.twitter.com/hy2wW6bZiu — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 22, 2023

_ Lionel Messi waving no as he and Argentina leave the pitch.pic.twitter.com/aKxvgDRV7Q November 22, 2023

Policemen on the scene were using batons to break up the fights between supporters of both teams, with parts of seats flying around and hitting some of the spectators behind one of the goals. At least one fan left the stadium bleeding from his head.

Argentina returned after 22 minutes in the dressing room, and warmed up for another three minutes before the game was finally started.

All 69,000 tickets for the match in Rio de Janeiro were sold. Brazil fans, who jeered and applauded Lionel Messi before the brawl began, chanted against him when he returned to the pitch.

Before the encounter, many Brazil fans warmed up to the Argentine star, with dozens of children wearing Messi jerseys of his previous club, Barcelona, and Inter Miami.

Argentina leads South American World Cup qualifying with 12 points in five matches. Brazil is in fifth position. Both teams lost their previous games in the round-robin competition of 10 teams.

With AP Inputs