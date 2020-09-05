हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Brahim Diaz

AC Milan sign midfielder Brahim Diaz on season-long loan from Real Madrid

The 21-year-old Spaniard has made 21 appearences for Real Madrid across all competitions and scored two goals. 

AC Milan sign midfielder Brahim Diaz on season-long loan from Real Madrid
Image Credits: Twitter/@acmilan

Milan: AC Milan have signed attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz from La Liga champions Real Madrid on a season-long loan, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The 21-year-old Spaniard scored twice in 21 games in all competitions for Real after his arrival from Manchester City in January 2019.

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of the Spanish footballer Brahim Abdelkader Diaz from Real Madrid CF on loan until June 30, 2021," Milan said in a statement, adding that Diaz will wear the number 21 shirt.

Milan finished in sixth place last season to book a Europa League spot and face Shamrock Rovers in the second qualifying round on September 17. They begin their Serie A campaign at home to Bologna four days later on September 21. 

Tags:
Brahim DiazAC MilanMilanReal MadridSerie A
