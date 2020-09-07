हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati becomes youngest-ever goalscorer for Spain in 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in UEFA Nations League

17-year-old Fati, who became Spain’s youngest player in 84-years in his debut on Friday, reached another milestone when he scored La Roja’s third goal in their comprehensive 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the Nations League

Ansu Fati becomes youngest-ever goalscorer for Spain in 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in UEFA Nations League
Image Credits: Twitter/@EURO2020

Madrid: 17-year-old winger Anssumane Fati created history on Sunday when he became the youngest-ever goalscorer for the Spain national team during their 4-0 victory over a hapless Ukraine side in the UEFA Nations League.

Fati, the FC Barcelona forward, reached the landmark at an age of 17 years and 311 days. He scored La Roja’s third goal in the 32nd minute. He scored with a brilliant curling finish which made the goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov shake his head in disbelief. The teenager looked lively throughout the match and was also instrumental in winning the 3rd minute penalty for Sergio Ramos, which opened Spain’s account.

Andriy Schevchenko’s men were second best throughout the evening as a Sergio Ramos brace took the home side 2-0 up inside 30 minutes. Fati’s rasping strike ensured that Luis Enrique’s men went into the half-time break with the three points in their bag. Ferran Torres added a scintillating late goal for Spain in the 84th minute which put the contest to bed.

Fati, who made his debut on Friday, also came close with an acrobatic overhead-kick which was cleared off the line by the Ukraine defence. The youngster was making his first start after coming on as a substitute for his debut on Friday.

The winger had etched his name in the history books on Friday when he became the youngest player to appear for the Spain national team in 84 years and the second youngest-ever.

Fati had come into the limelight last year when he became the second-youngest ever to appear for Barca at the age of 16 years and 298 days and just six days later became Barca’s youngest ever goalscorer. He broke more records when at the age of 17 years and 40 days, he became the youngest-ever goalscorer in the UEFA Champions league as he scored the Catalan club’s winner away at Inter Milan.

 

Tags:
Ansu FatiSpain Football teamFC BarcelonaBarcaUkraine Football teamSpainUkraine
Next
Story

Indian Super League: Konsham Chinglensana Singh signs two-year deal with Hyderabad FC
  • 42,04,613Confirmed
  • 71,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT51S

Security Forces defuse IED bomb in Kashmir