Ansu Fati becomes youngest-ever goalscorer for Spain in 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in UEFA Nations League

Madrid: 17-year-old winger Anssumane Fati created history on Sunday when he became the youngest-ever goalscorer for the Spain national team during their 4-0 victory over a hapless Ukraine side in the UEFA Nations League.

¡¡DATO HISTÓRICO!! @ANSUFATI se convierte en el goleador MÁS JOVEN de la historia de la @SeFutbol, marcando con 17 años y 311 días de edad. ¡¡ENHORABUENA!!#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/ZXB0sGdkRP — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) September 6, 2020

Fati, the FC Barcelona forward, reached the landmark at an age of 17 years and 311 days. He scored La Roja’s third goal in the 32nd minute. He scored with a brilliant curling finish which made the goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov shake his head in disbelief. The teenager looked lively throughout the match and was also instrumental in winning the 3rd minute penalty for Sergio Ramos, which opened Spain’s account.

Andriy Schevchenko’s men were second best throughout the evening as a Sergio Ramos brace took the home side 2-0 up inside 30 minutes. Fati’s rasping strike ensured that Luis Enrique’s men went into the half-time break with the three points in their bag. Ferran Torres added a scintillating late goal for Spain in the 84th minute which put the contest to bed.

Fati, who made his debut on Friday, also came close with an acrobatic overhead-kick which was cleared off the line by the Ukraine defence. The youngster was making his first start after coming on as a substitute for his debut on Friday.

The winger had etched his name in the history books on Friday when he became the youngest player to appear for the Spain national team in 84 years and the second youngest-ever.

Fati had come into the limelight last year when he became the second-youngest ever to appear for Barca at the age of 16 years and 298 days and just six days later became Barca’s youngest ever goalscorer. He broke more records when at the age of 17 years and 40 days, he became the youngest-ever goalscorer in the UEFA Champions league as he scored the Catalan club’s winner away at Inter Milan.