हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Emiliano Sala

Argentines pay tribute to footballer Emiliano Sala at special memorial

The body of the 28-year old Sala, who died in a plane crash last month, was laid out in a gymnasium in the town where he grew up so friends and family could pay their last respects.

Argentines pay tribute to footballer Emiliano Sala at special memorial

Grieving Argentines paid tribute to footballer Emiliano Sala on Saturday at a special memorial in his home region of Santa Fe.

The body of the 28-year old Sala, who died in a plane crash last month, was laid out in a gymnasium in the town where he grew up so friends and family could pay their last respects.

A single-engine plane carrying Sala from his French club Nantes to his new team Cardiff City crashed on Jan. 21 in the English Channel, before he could make his debut for the Premier League side.

Wreckage was found on Feb. 3 following a privately-funded underwater search and a body recovered three days later.

Sala`s body was flown back to Argentina and arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday morning before being driven the 538 km (334 miles) to Progreso, where he grew up.

The gymnasium of the Atletico y Social San Martin de Progreso club hosted boys` teams where Sala played as a child.

Residents in the town of around 2,500 people, many wearing the red and black shirt of the local side with the name EMI on the back, began arriving at about 7am on Saturday to see the body and pay their last respects.

Outside, fans draped a banner saying, ‘Emi, nunca caminaras solo’ or ‘Emi, You’ll Never Walk Alone.’

"It`s as if he was a member of my family," said a sobbing Lucia Torres, who lives nearby. "It`s something I can’t understand nor accept because it hurts so much. The town has been in darkness since Jan. 21."

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock and the Welsh club`s chief executive Ken Choo are among those who will attend the funeral this weekend.

"I would like to find a responsible person... someone who says to me, `This happened`, but, well, it seems this was just an accident," said Sala`s aunt, Mirta Taffarel.

Tags:
Emiliano SalaNantesCardiff CityNeil Warnock
Next
Story

AIFF turns down Minerva Punjab's request for rescheduling their away game in Srinagar

Must Watch

PT1M54S

Breaking News: Major killed IED blast in Nowshera Sector