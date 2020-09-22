हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arturo Vidal

Arturo Vidal leaves FC Barcelona to join Inter Milan

During his two year stay at FC Barcelona, he scored 11 goals and assisted in 10.

Arturo Vidal leaves FC Barcelona to join Inter Milan
Photo: Twitter/@Inter

New Delhi: FC Barcelona on Tuesday (September 22, 2020) announced that they have reached an agreement with Inter Milan for the transfer of Arturo Vidal. 

The 33-year old Chilean played 96 games for Barca, of which, 66 were in La Liga, 10 in the Copa del Rey, 18 in the Champions League and 2 in the Super Cup. During his two year stay at FC Barcelona, he scored 11 goals and assisted in 10.

"In his two years at Camp Nou, the Chilean midfielder has added another league winner’s medal to his collection, making it an incredible eight leagues in a row in three different countries. He also won the Spanish Super Cup that season," club said.

They added, "He will always be best remembered for the goal he scored against Real Madrid that completed a magical 5-1 victory for the blaugrana at Camp Nou."

As per a report, the Italian club will pay FC Barcelona 1 million euros in variables.

