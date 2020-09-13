हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone diagnosed with coronavirus

Image Credits: Twitter/@Simeone

In a major blow to Atletico Madrid, head coach Diego Simeone has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

Confirming the news, Atletico said that their first team, coaching staff and auxiliary personnel recently underwent COVID-19 tests and Simeone returned with positive results.

"The first team, coaching staff and auxiliary personnel underwent tests on Friday as soon as they returned from training in Los Angeles de San Rafael after a positive test was returned by a member of the travelling party in the previous tests carried out on Thursday. The analysis of these new samples in the laboratory has determined that our coach, Diego Pablo Simeone, has given a positive result for Covid-19," goal.com quoted the club as saying in an official statement.

The club further revealed that coach Simeone is asymptomatic and has isolated himself at home.

"Fortunately, he does not present any symptoms and is isolating at his home and fulfilling the quarantine after taking training with the team since last Monday," the statement said.

The 50-year-old head coach had returned to training with his side last Monday ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season of the La Liga.

Atletico Madrid are slated to lock horns with Cadiz in a friendly game on September 16 before their season-opening match at home against Granada on September 27.

 

