Austria will host Denmark in the UEFA Nations League fixture at the Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria. Denmark will be full of confidence after clinching a 2-1 victory over the defending champions France in their opening fixture of the tournament.

Austria on the other hand also won their opening match against Croatia 3-0 as Ralf Rangnick registered his first win for the team. More good news for Austria supporters is that central defender David Alaba is likely to return to the squad.

"We showed both extremes of intensity against Croatia. First how not to do it and then what it looks like when you apply pressure across the pitch. The second half was really good and convincing, and we want to continue in that vein against Denmark from the start," said Ralf Rangnick on their matchup against Denmark.

Check out all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Austria vs Denmark:

Where is Austria vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match being played?

Austria vs Denmark, UEFA Nations League match will be played at Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria.

What time will Austria vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match begin?

Austria vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday (June 7).

Where to watch Austria vs Denmark UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

Austria vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream Austria vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match?

Austria vs Denmark UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.