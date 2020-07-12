Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann sidelined with muscle injury

In a major blow to Barcelona, forward Antoine Griezmann has suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during his side's recent 1-0 win over Valladolid in La Liga.

Confirming the news, the Spanish club said that first-team player Griezmann has an injury in the quadriceps of his right leg and, therefore, he will be unavailable for selection at the present time.

"Tests this morning have shown that first-team player Antoine Griezmann has a muscle injury in the quadriceps of his right leg. He is therefore not available for selection at the present time and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability," Barcelona said in an official statement.

Frenchman Griezmann played in the first-half of Barcelona's victory over Valladolid before being replace by Luis Suárez at half-time.

"The French player participated in Barça's victory this Saturday against Valladolid (0-1), playing the first half before being replaced at half time by Luis Suárez," the club statement added.

With the win, Barcelona moved closer to table-toppers Real Madrid, standing with a total of 79 points--just one short of the Zinedine Zidane-led club.Barcelona have won 24 out of 35 games they have played so far.

Barcelona are slated to play against Osasuna in their next La Liga clash at Camp Nou stadium on July 17.