हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Barcelona

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann sidelined with muscle injury

Frenchman Griezmann played in the first-half of Barcelona's victory over Valladolid before being replace by Luis Suárez at half-time.

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann sidelined with muscle injury
Image Credits: Twitter/@FCBarcelona

In a major blow to Barcelona, forward Antoine Griezmann has suffered a muscle injury in his right leg during his side's recent 1-0 win over Valladolid in La Liga.

Confirming the news, the Spanish club said that first-team player Griezmann has an injury in the quadriceps of his right leg and, therefore, he will be unavailable for selection at the present time.

"Tests this morning have shown that first-team player Antoine Griezmann has a muscle injury in the quadriceps of his right leg. He is therefore not available for selection at the present time and the evolution of the injury will condition his availability," Barcelona said in an official statement.

Frenchman Griezmann played in the first-half of Barcelona's victory over Valladolid before being replace by Luis Suárez at half-time.

"The French player participated in Barça's victory this Saturday against Valladolid (0-1), playing the first half before being replaced at half time by Luis Suárez," the club statement added.

With the win, Barcelona moved closer to table-toppers Real Madrid, standing with a total of 79 points--just one short of the Zinedine Zidane-led club.Barcelona have won 24 out of 35 games they have played so far.

Barcelona are slated to play against Osasuna in their next La Liga clash at Camp Nou stadium on July 17.

 

 

Tags:
BarcelonaLa LigaAntoine GriezmannReal Madridfootball
Next
Story

Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo's penalties salvage 2-2 draw for Juventus against Atalanta
  • 8,49,553Confirmed
  • 22,674Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M31S

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan tests corona positive