Barcelona's Junior Firpo to miss Villarreal clash due to injury

In a blow to Bracelona, defender Junior Firpo has been ruled out of the Spanish team's upcoming La Liga clash against Villarreal due to an injury.

Barcelona issued an official statement, confirming that the 23-year-old has been feeling discomfort in his right hip and, therefore, he would now miss Monday's clash against Villarreal at El Madrigal.

"Junior Firpo has discomfort in his right hip and is out of this Sunday's game against Villarreal," Barcelona said.

Firpo has appeared in a total of 20 matches for Barcelona this season. Of them, 15 of those games came in La Liga, three in the Champions League and two in the Copa Del Rey.

He has scored just one goal during a league match against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Meanwhile, FC Barcelona manager Quique Setién has named a squad of 24 members for the upcoming match against Villarreal.

While eight of them are from Barcelona B side, Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jongand Samuel Umtiti have missed out on selection due to their respective injuries.

Barcelona, who are bidding to defend the Spanish title, are currently standing at the second spot in the La Liga table with 21 wins from 33 games.