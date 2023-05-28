Bayern Munich Snatch Bundesliga Title As Mainz Hold Borussia Dortmund For 2-2 Draw

Front runners Borussia Dortmund were held to a 2-2 draw with Mainz and allowed the second-placed Bayern Munich to snatch their 11th consecutive title and 33rd overall thanks to Jamal Musiala`s last-gasp 2-1 winner against Cologne in the last round of the Bundesliga 2022-23 season on Saturday night.

The German giants knew they needed a victory over Cologne to maintain their chances as well as a draw or defeat from Dortmund against Mainz. (Bayern Munich Star Alphonso Davies Set To Feature In New Spiderman Movie)

Bayern caught a fairy-tale start into the last match day as Kingsley Coman finished off a counterattack from the edge of the box into the top right corner with eight minutes gone.

The visitors should have extended their advantage ten minutes later, but Thomas Muller`s header rattled only the woodwork, a Xinhua report said.

Bayern seemed content with the narrow lead but had to be careful as Cologne came close in the 23rd minute when Davie Selke pulled wide from a promising position.

Thomas Tuchel`s boys thought they had made it two just before the break, but Leroy Sane`s goal was disallowed due to a foregone hand ball. (Lionel Messi Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo Record As PSG Clinch 11th Ligue 1 Title)

Cologne increased the pressure after the restart whereas Bayern remained harmless and got punished with the equalizer in the 80th minute when Dejan Ljubicic converted a hand ball penalty to stun the visitors.

Bayern pressed frenetically as a draw wasn`t enough and got rewarded in the 89th minute after substitute Musiala danced through Cologne defence before drilling the ball past goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe to nail the 2-1 win.

"The game pretty much sums up my spell here. We controlled things from the get-go, we took the lead, but we missed to add more goals. We then handed over control once again and conceded a penalty. Jamal had his moment though and saved us," said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund gave away the title at the last round as the BVB played out only a 2-2 draw with stubborn Mainz which wasn`t enough due to Bayern`s goal difference.

"Congrats to Bayern, who sit atop the standings and deservedly defended the title. It is hard though, and it doesn`t feel right. We were 90 minutes away from bringing the title back home," said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.

Leipzig completed the season on the third spot after easing 4-2 past Schalke, who relegated after finishing the season on the 17th spot.

Union Berlin booked its berth for the Champions League after finishing fourth thanks to a 1-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind and stunned Freiburg 2-1 courtesy of second half goals from Randal Kolo Muani and Eric Junior Dia Ebimbe.

Relegation-threatened Bochum stayed in Germany`s top flight after trashing ten-men Bayern Leverkusen 3-0.

Wolfsburg missed the chance to play in Europe after losing 2-1 to already-relegated Hertha Berlin.

Stuttgart shared the spoils with Hoffenheim and will have to go through the relegation play-off while Borssia Monchengladbach overpowered Augsburg 2-0.