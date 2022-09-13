Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League match Livestreaming details: When and where to watch FCB vs BAR in India?

Bayern Munich will host Spanish giants FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 clash on Wednesday (September 14), as per IST. The German giants are yet to lose a game in this new season just like their opponents in the opener of their UCL campaign. Barcelona manager and former player Xavi will be looking to turn the tables in tonight's clash as the last two times, Bayern Munich were the winners of the clash between these two sides last year. Interestingly, it will be the first game for Robert Lewandowski against his former club after parting ways with them this summer.

Bayern Munich won their first UCL game 2-0 against Inter Milan whereas Barcelona defeated Viktoria Plezn 5-1 in their opener of the Champions League season. Lewandowski is in fine form as he has scored four goals in his last two matches including a maiden hat-trick in a Barcelona jersey in the Champions League opener.

