Belgium will host Poland at the King Baudouin Stadium on Thursday (June 9) as per IST in the league fixture of Group A3 of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23. Poland will look to continue their winning form after securing a 2-1 victory over Wales in their opening clash of the tournament.

Belgium will look to win this one as they have a star-studded attacking lineup upfront of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and many more in the squad ready to prove their worth and send a message to the other nations.

Checkout all the details of when and where to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Belgium vs Poland:

Where is the Belgium vs Poland UEFA Nations League match being played?

Belgium vs Poland, UEFA Nations League match will be played at King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium.

What time will the Belgium vs Poland UEFA Nations League match begin?

The Belgium vs Poland UEFA Nations League match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday (June 9).

Where to watch the Belgium vs Poland UEFA Nations League live in India (TV channels)?

The Belgium vs Poland UEFA Nations League match will live telecast on Sony Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Belgium vs Poland UEFA Nations League match?

The Belgium vs Poland UEFA Nations League match live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv and Jio TV in India.