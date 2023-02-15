Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Match Livestreaming Details: When and Where to Watch DOR vs CHE in India?

The UEFA Champions League is back and the first day of its return has already caused a lot of headlines. Star trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar were welcomed back to Champions League football with a 1-0 defeat from German giants Bayern Munich. Now, all the focus shifts to another blockbuster clash between Borussia Dortmund and Premier League club Chelsea. The Blues have spent over $600 million in the recent transfer window with numerous new players joining the London club. New manager Graham Potter has won just two games in their last 12 European football games. With only three new players allowed to be added in Chelsea's squad, Potter has left out Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Noni Madueke and Benoit Badishile.

