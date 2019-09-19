close

English Premier League

Bournemouth 'desperate' for first English Premier League win at Saints: Eddie Howe

In their four visits since promotion in 2015, Bournemouth have only managed to draw twice, which included a thrilling 3-3 result in April last season that allowed Southampton to secure their Premier League status under Ralph Hasenhuettl.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Bournemouth are `desperate` to claim their first Premier League win at Southampton on Friday having never beaten their fellow south-coast club at St Mary`s Stadium since gaining promotion to the top flight, manager Eddie Howe said on Thursday.

"We`ve enjoyed going to Southampton to play these games. We haven`t won one yet in the Premier League and we`re desperate to do that as soon as we can," Howe told reporters.

"They`re a very good team. They`ve improved under their new manager, implemented his philosophy, certainly a very hard-working team. They`ve got undoubted quality, we know it`s going to be a tough game and a very good atmosphere I`m sure."

"Both teams go into the game with confidence, so I think it`s set up to be a really good match. I think we`re aware that this holds extra importance for our supporters and everybody locally so I think that has its own responsibility."

Bournemouth and Southampton are on seven points each and a win on Friday could move them up to third in the standings, albeit provisionally.

"It`s a big thing to take into the game," Howe added. "I`m sure both teams will be thinking the same thing.

"At this early stage of the season there`s no better thing than winning and to try and get yourself as high up the league as you can. We`re trying to build momentum in the campaign and I think that`s hugely important."

Howe confirmed veteran defender Simon Francis was back in contention after recovering from a knee ligament injury that sidelined him for nine months.

Lloyd Kelly, a 13 million pound ($16.19 million) close season recruit from Bristol City, has also recovered from an ankle injury.

"It`s great to see Simon after so long and Lloyd too on the pitch after his recent injuries," Howe said. "The squad is getting stronger."

English Premier LeagueBournemouthEddie HoweRalph HasenhuettlBristol City
