Brazil Fail To Qualify For Paris Olympics 2024 Football Event, Check Full List Of Nations Qualified Here

Twelve nations have secured their places for the football competition at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 04:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
One of the most shocking news around world football is that Brazil are out of the race for the Paris Olympics 2024 after their under-23 team lost to Argentina in the decisive South American Olympic qualifier. Brazil have won gold at the men's football event in last two Olympics at Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

Paraguay's team, lacking star players compared to its larger continental rivals, notably defeated Brazil to secure its place in France. Argentina concluded the tournament with five points, two ahead of Brazil, which only managed to defeat Venezuela in the final stage.

Although Argentina dominated the first half, Brazil's defensive strategy, led by coach Ramon Menezes, failed to inject much excitement into the match. Thiago Almada, a World Cup winner, struck the post in the 16th minute. (How Ex-Tennis Star Ion Tiriac Surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi's Combined Earnings)

In the 61st minute, Argentina's Leandro Brey executed the game's most crucial save when substitute Gabriel Pec unleashed a powerful shot from close range. Brazil failed to maintain pressure, with striker Endrick once again delivering a subpar performance. Gondou's header ultimately proved to be the decisive factor between the two teams.

Twelve teams have secured their places for the football competition at the Paris Olympics, set to take place across seven venues, including the host city of Paris, during July 24 to August 10. (EXPLAINED: Why Lionel Messi, David Beckham Were Booed By Fans In Hong Kong During Inter Miami's Match)

Let's take a closer look at the teams participating in the Paris 2024 football event:

France, the United States, Dominican Republic, Spain, Israel, Ukraine, Morocco, Egypt, Mali, New Zealand, Paraguay, Argentina.

