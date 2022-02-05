हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
chelsea

Breaking: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel tests positive for COVID-19

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel tests positive for Covid-19.

Breaking: Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel tests positive for COVID-19
Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel.(Source: Twitter)

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced on Saturday (February 5), hours before their FA Cup fourth-round match against Plymouth Argyle.

Tuchel will go into self-isolation and the club said he would most likely join up with the team in Abu Dhabi next week for the Club World Cup. The team will fly out after the FA Cup game.

European champions Chelsea face either United Arab Emirates Pro League side Al Jazira or AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal in their semi-final at Abu Dhabi's Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.

If Chelsea qualify for the final, they will remain in Abu Dhabi until Feb. 12. Chelsea reached the final the last time they played in the Club World Cup in 2012, losing 1-0 to Brazilian side Corinthians in Japan.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
chelseaThomas TuchelEPL 2021-22COVID-19Premier League
Next
Story

Real Madrid knocked out of Copa del Rey tournament by giant killers Athletic Bilbao

Must Watch

PT10M17S

Breaking News: Lata Mangeshkar on ventilator due to deteriorating health