Erik ten Hag announced as new Manchester United manager

Premier League giants Manchester United on Thursday (April 21), confirmed that Erik ten Hag will be the new manager after the end of this season.

The Dutchman will complete his current campaign with Ajax football club and take charge of the Red Devils from next season.

The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2022

Erik ten Hag will be the fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson, who left the club in 2013. He will replace the current interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who handled the club after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in November 2021.

The Dutchman had a message for United fans before his joining. In the official statement released by the club, ten Hag said "It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve,"

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United," he added.

Erik ten Hag has signed a 3-year contract with the Red Devils with an optional 1-year extension.

Undoubtedly, the Dutchman is a serial-winner. He's oncourse of winning the Eredivise for the 3rd time with Ajax sitting on top of the league.

Also, We can see United going shopping next season with numerous players going out of contract at the club. They are expected to buy some really talented players as they look to rebuild the squad.