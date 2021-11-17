हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lionel Messi

Breaking: Lionel Messi fails to score in Argentina’s 0-0 draw against Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier

Brazil have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 but Argentina now require just one more point to book their berth after a 0-0 draw between the teams.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi. (Source: Twitter)

Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Brazil played out a goalless draw in their action-packed FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier, leaving the hosts needing just one more point to book their spot in next winter’s tournament in Qatar. 

There were fireworks at the full-time whistle but none on the pitch leaving the hosts and fans frustrated with chances few and far between. Brazil and Argentina both occupy the top two spots in the World Cup group, with Brazil enjoying a six-point cushion going into the game and already having qualified for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Bolivia scored twice in the first half then missed a penalty and had a man sent off in a 3-0 win over Uruguay on Tuesday, a result that revived their World Cup qualification chances and dealt a blow to their rivals’ hopes of making Qatar 2022. The defeat marked the first time Uruguay had lost four qualifiers in a row and further tightens the South American race for a place in next year’s finals.

Bolivia move to 15 points from 14 games, one point behind their opponents, who are level on 16 with Chile and Colombia. The top four qualify automatically for Qatar, and the fifth-placed side go into an inter-regional playoff.

Brazil are the only country out of the 10 South American sides to have guaranteed their place at the finals so far. Peru also boosted their chances of qualifying with a 2-1 win away to bottom side Venezuela.

Gianluca Lapadula put the visitors in front with a header after 18 minutes only for Darwin Machis to equalise seven minutes into the second half.

(More to come)

