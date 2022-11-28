Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming: How to watch CMR vs SRB and football World Cup matches for free online and TV in India?

After failing to score and losing their opening games, both Cameroon and Serbia need their strikers on target when they meet Monday (November 28) at the FIFA World Cup 2022. “We’re in a difficult situation," Cameroon coach Rigobert Song said, referring to his team’s opening 1-0 loss to Switzerland. “It’s a decisive game and we’re ready."

Serbia has a fine finisher in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, but he has only just shaken off a groin injury. If he starts, coach Dragan Stojkovic would ideally pair him with Aleksandar Mitrovic. Mitrovic has 50 goals for Serbia and his last-minute header against Portugal in Lisbon last year sent the Serbs to Qatar and put the Portuguese into a playoff. He started the 2-0 loss to Brazil but looked jaded, as did Vlahovic when he came on.

“Whether Mitrovic or Vlahovic will start together, we’ll see,” Stojkovic said through an interpreter. “But I know who will be on the bench, which wasn’t the case against Brazil. I had no idea.”

That’s because the squad arrived in Qatar with eight players who were not yet fully fit, Stjokovic revealed. “People asked me at the time why I wasn’t smiling. That was why, but I couldn't say anything or everyone would have known,” he said. “The intensity of the last two days has been impressive. It’s an indicator we’re back in shape.”

Stojkovic is hopeful Juventus left winger Filip Kostic will be fit to at least play a part. “The situation (with Kostic) is not the best, but I’m satisfied compared to what it was before,” Stojkovic said. “He’s been training well with us in the last two sessions.”

If he is, and the front three is backed up by standout Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, it could be a busy afternoon for Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, who also plays in Italy's Serie A for Inter Milan. Cameroon also is likely to have a three-man attack with Bryan Mbeumo on the right of striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Karl Toko Ekambi on his left. Toko Ekambi scored five goals at last year’s African Cup of Nations as Cameroon reached the semifinals.

Ahead of the Cameroon vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match, find livestreaming details below…

What time and date will the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Serbia be played in India time?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Serbia will be played on Monday – 28 November at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Serbia going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Serbia will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Which TV channel will telecast FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Serbia LIVE?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Serbia will be telecast LIVE on Sports 18 channels in India.

Where can I livestream the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Serbia in India for free?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Serbia can be livestreamed on Jio Cinema website and app. You can stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 for free in India.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G match between Cameroon vs Serbia Predicted 11

Cameroon: Andre Onana, Collins Fai, Nicolas Nkoulou, Nicolas Nkoulou, Nouhou Tolo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Samuel Gouet, Martin Hongla, Bryan Mbeumo, Maxim Choupo-Moting, Karl Toko Ekambi.

Serbia: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Sasa Lukic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Filip Kostic, Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic