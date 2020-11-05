Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz tests positive for coronavirus, goes into self-isolation

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has gone into a period of self-isolation after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus that continues to threaten the entire world.

Issuing an official statement, the Premier League club said that the 21-year-old German was diagnosed with the virus ahead of the COVID-19 tests conducted before Chelsea's Champions League clash against Rennes earlier on Thursday.

Reflecting on the same, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard confirmed that the rest of the players of the squad have been tested negative for the deadly virus and that the club continues to take necessary precautions amid the crises.

‘Kai has tested positive for Covid in the testing going into this game so he has come away from the squad, he is in isolation as the doctor’s orders are and we move on.He isolates for that period and we are wishing him well,"the club official website quoted Lampard as saying.

‘We are taking the precautions we take. Everybody has been tested, the whole squad since, and we have had negative tests, and hopefully it is a case of taking Kai out, everyone is negative and we move on in the short-term," he added.

Havertz was roped in by Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in the close season in a five-year contract for a reported fee of 71 million pounds.

The German midfielder has notched up a total of four goals in 10 matches he played for the London club across all competitions this season.