Chris Smalling and family robbed at gunpoint, Marcus Rashford extend support

Chris Smalling on Friday morning encountered a horrifying experience after the footballer and his family were robbed at gunpoint in Rome, Italy. As per Italian media reports, the incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

The incident takes place after AS Roma's, Smalling's current club, clash with Ajax.

As per a report in Gazzetta dello Sport, an Italian daily for sports news, the incident took place while the family were asleep as hooded men trespassed into the footballer's residence in Rome, Italy.

The reports mentioned that the robbers took Rolex watches, jewellery and other valuables, but so far no official statement has been . Neither Smalling nor his club have made an official comment in this regard, but his former Manchester United and England teammate, Marcus Rashford, took to Twitter to extend his support.

“Thinking about you @ChrisSmalling and your lovely family,” Rashford wrote. “So sorry to wake up to the news this morning. Can’t imagine how you’re feeling but I hope you’re ok.”

Smalling didn't take part in Roma's Europa League quarter-final tie against Ajax due to a knee problem, which the former drew 1-1 in the second leg and won 3-2 on aggregate to set up a semi-final clah with Manchester United.

Last month, Paris Saint-Germain forward Ángel Di María was withdrawn from a Ligue 1 game after his house was robbed with his family present at the property.