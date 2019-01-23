हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Emiliano Sala

Claudio Ranieri devastated by Emiliano Sala's disappearance

Sala played under Ranieri at Nantes last season and finished the campaign as the club's top scorer with 12 goals.

Claudio Ranieri devastated by Emiliano Sala&#039;s disappearance
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@FulhamFC

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri described Cardiff City's new signing Emiliano Sala as a "fighter" and said that he was "devastated" to hear that he was on board a flight that disappeared over the English Channel on Monday.

Sala, who had completed a 17 million euros ($19.32 million) transfer from Ligue 1 side Nantes to Cardiff, was flying to the Welsh capital when the aircraft lost radar contact near the island of Guernsey.

The 28-year-old Argentine forward played under Ranieri at Nantes last season and finished the campaign as the club's top scorer with 12 goals.

"Emiliano is a wonderful character," Ranieri told Fulham's website.

"He's a fantastic footballer who always gave his best when we worked together in France. Knowing him as a person, he's a fighter," he added. 

AS Monaco manager Thierry Henry posted a message on Twitter, saying: "Devastating news about Emiliano Sala. Wishing and praying for strength, courage and some good news for his family and friends."

West Ham United's Argentine defender Pablo Zabaleta also said on Twitter that he was hoping for positive news: "All my thoughts with the player, pilot, their families and @CardiffCityFC."

No trace of the aircraft, carrying Sala from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff, has been found so far.

