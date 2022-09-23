Cristiano Ronaldo charged by English FA for violent act against an Everton fan in April

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was charged by the Football Association on Friday in relation to an incident that saw the Manchester United forward apparently knock a phone out of an Everton fan's hand at a Premier League match in April. It is alleged Ronaldo's conduct was improper and/or violent, the governing body said. Ronaldo received a police caution in August after being interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident at Goodison Park on April 9.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC's Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022. It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent," statement from FA spokesperson read.

Footage was posted online of Ronaldo appearing to knock the supporter's mobile phone on to the ground as he walked toward the tunnel following United's 1-0 loss. Under British law, a caution is essentially a warning given out by police for a minor crime if the person admits to the offense.

After the incident, Ronaldo issued a social media apology for his 'outburst' and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.

"It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing. Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Manchester United website back then.

With PTI inputs