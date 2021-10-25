Cristiano Ronaldo did THIS in utter frustration and got away with it during Manchester United vs Liverpool clash

The Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who returned to Manchester United to 'win trophies' got extremely aggressive during Premier League 2021 clash against Liverpool. Ronaldo committed a big foul on The Reds' midfielder Curtis Jones, who was trying to shield the ball from the 36-year-old striker. However, Ronaldo got frustrated with Jones' antics and kicked him when he fell to the ground.

Immediately after the incident, Liverpool players surrounded the former Real Madrid superstar for his actions and after things settled down referee gave Cristiano Ronaldo a yellow card. However, many fans believe that it should have been a red-card and they took to social media to blame the referee for favouring Ronaldo as he is a high-profile player. Although there was a VAR-Potential Red Card review done by the referee.

Talking about the match, Manchester United were 4-0 in the first half thanks to a ruthless performance by Liverpool and United fans lost the glimmer of hope they had when midfielder Paul Pogba was shown the red card after a dangerous tackle on Nabi Keita. Notably, Pogba, who came as a sub in the second half, played for 15 mins and got Manchester United down to 10 men.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah became the first player to score a hattrick at the Old Trafford for Liverpool since Fred Howe in 1936. It perfectly explains what Liverpool achieved this Sunday and what it means to them, to win at the biggest English Stadium against their oldest and biggest rivals. It was supposed to be English football's biggest game but it turned out to be a one-sided affair as Liverpool destroyed Manchester United 5-0.

The Red Devils will now be looking to forget this defeat and focus on upcoming games as they still have big fixtures coming up with facing Tottenham next week and Atlanta in the Champions League which will be an away game in Italy. Later in November, United will lock horns with their arch-rivals Manchester City who are currently the titleholders.