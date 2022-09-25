WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo left bloodied during Portugal's Nations League clash vs Czech Republic

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a massive blow to his nose while playing for his country against Czech Republic at the Fortuna Arena on Sunday (September 25) in the ongoing edition of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23. The Portugal captain had a rough outing during the clash against the Czechs in which he suffered from a nasty blow to his face in the first 12 minutes of the first half. It all happened when the goal-scoring machine nicknamed CR7 jumped for a header and collided with the opposition goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik in the process.

The Portuguese superstar ended up bloodied after the nasty clash but despite bleeding so much on the field he made a brave comeback to play for his team moments later.

Checkout the video...

The hit from Vaclik to Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/nsXtxs2qvX — Mohammed (@ZAJD01) September 24, 2022

Fans were all praise for the all-time leading goalscorer in the history of football for his commitment of playing for his team and country even after losing so much blood. Tweets were in respect of the 37-year-old who played full 90-minutes even after a major injury and also provided an assist to his teammate for Portugal's fourth strike of the night.

Ronaldo's condition after the clash below...

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a HORROR injury in Portugal's 4-0 thrashing of Czech Republic, with the Man United star's face covered in blood after a clash with keeper Tomas Vaclik.



However the forward still managed the full 90 minutes.#NationsLeague #seanknows pic.twitter.com/A4WSOgZYTA September 25, 2022

Coming to Portugal vs Czech Republic UEFA Nations League clash, Diogo Dalot helped his team take control of its Nations League group by scoring his first two international goals in a 4-0 rout at the Czech Republic.

Bruno Fernandes doubled the lead in first-half injury time moments before Ronaldo was guilty of the handball inside his own area. But Patrik Schick wasted the penalty kick by sending it onto the crossbar. Dalot put the result beyond all doubt in the 52nd with a curling shot into the corner. Ronaldo finished with an assist for Diogo Jota to take a fourth goal in the 82nd. (With PTI inputs)