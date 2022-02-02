हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cristiano Ronaldo says his wedding with Georgina Rodriguez could happen anytime now

The couple are currently expecting twins, meaning the family of 4 will soon be family of 6.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.(Source: Twitter)

Star couple Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez could finally tie the knot in the coming month, the Portuguese footballer confessed. Ronaldo said that he is '1000 percent' sure their wedding could happen in next month or so.

Cristiano's partner Georgina, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday with the Manchester United star, also confessed in her Netflix documentary "I am Georgina" that she will say "YES" to Ronaldo whenever he proposes her for marriage. Ronaldo, who's already blessed with four kids also revealed a few months back that the couple are expecting two more family members (twins) . 

As per mirror.co.uk, the 36-year-old striker told Piers Morgan in an interview that it was his mother's dream to see the couple getting married and he admitted they would be man and wife "one day".

Cristiano, who spent an insane amount of money gifting Georgina on a laser show dedicted to her on the World's tallest building Burj Khalifa for her birthday, said, "I always tell her when we get that click, like everything in our life and she knows what I'm talking about, we will. It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I'm 1000 per cent sure it will happen."

Ronaldo met Georgina during his Real Madrid days (2016) when he went for shopping in a Gucci store in Madrid. Georgina used to work there and she explained that moment as "life changing" in her Netflix show.

