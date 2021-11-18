Cristiano Ronaldo: Will Portugal play in the FIFA World Cup 2022? Check out all possible outcomes HERE

Portugal faced a horror defeat against Serbia in a nail-biting finish to the game on Sunday, November 15, thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic's late winning-goal which broke many Portuguese and Ronaldo fans hearts.

Portugal finished second behind Serbia in Group B of the World Cup Qualifiers after their final group game which was a shocking defeat for the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side losing 2-1.

The trophy missing in Cristiano's big collection of trophies is the World Cup and he's not missed an opportunity to fight for it as he has not missed a single World Cup tournament since 2003.

Before Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal qualified for 3/17 World Cup’s. He made a nation believe. Trust in him. pic.twitter.com/dmjDqlUNqO — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) November 15, 2021

Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal feature in the Qatar World Cup 2022?

Portugal's place in the Qatar World Cup 2022 is not confirmed yet as they will participate in the World Cup qualification play-offs now to keep their hopes on winning the trophy.

The play-offs will be full of action between Twelve European nations from which only three nations will get a spot in the tournament. The semi-finals draw will be made on November 26.

Portugal will play three games in the play-off groups which will include one home fixture and two away fixtures. However, the opponents are still not confirmed but Portugal are among the six seeded nations remaining to qualify.

Which nations can break the World Cup dream of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, Ukraine, Turkey and North Macedonia are the likely opponents for Portugal in the play-offs.

Poland are argugably the most dangerous of these six nations as a match-up with Poland could mean that in-form Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski could break the dream of Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo.