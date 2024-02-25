Al Shabab struggled in their initial home games this season, failing to secure a win in the first three matches. However, their fortunes shifted with a convincing 4-1 victory over Al Hazm in mid-September. Since then, they've been formidable at home, suffering only one defeat in six games, clinching four wins and a draw. Yet, their upcoming match against Al Nassr presents a daunting challenge. Al Nassr dominated their previous encounter, securing a convincing 4-0 win in August. This result extended Shabab's winless streak against Nassr to four matches, with a record of no wins, one draw, and three losses.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr is determined to narrow the gap with league leaders Al Hilal. Despite both teams securing wins in the last round of fixtures, Al Hilal maintains a seven-point lead at the summit of the league standings.

Below are the LIVE Streaming details of Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr vs Al Shabab match:

When is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Shabab?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Shabab will take place on Sunday, February 25.

Where is the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Shabab going to be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Shabab will be played at King Abdullah Sports International Stadium.

What time does the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Shabab?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Shabab will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saudi Pro League match between AL Nassr vs Al Shabab?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassar vs Al Shabab will broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Shabab?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr vs Al Shabab will be live-streamed in India on Sony LIV app and website.