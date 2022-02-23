Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid UEFA Champions League RO16: When and where to watch MUN vs ATM?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will travel away from home to face Spanish side Atletico Madrid in their 1st leg Champions League round of 16 matchup on Thursday. Meaning, Ronaldo will once again return to Spain and will face old-time rivals Atletico Madrid, but in a Red Manchester United jersey this time.

The Portuguese forward has always enjoyed playing against Atletico Madrid. He holds an impressive record against the Spanish side scoring 25 goals in 35 matches in all competitions. Along with that, he also has 9 assists to his name.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only player to score a hat-trick against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid and he's done it FOUR times.

On the other hand, the reiging La Liga are having a bad season so far domestically, they currently 5th in the table of La Liga and will look to improve their bad run of form in the UCL.

