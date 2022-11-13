topStoriesenglish
MANCHESTER UNITED VS FULHAM

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Fulham Live Streaming: When and where to watch Premier League match MUN vs FUL in India?

Checkout the Manchester United vs Fulham live streaming details of the Premier League match here

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will travel away from home for their 2022-23 Premier League season fixture against Fulham on Sunday (November 13). Erik ten Hag's side are currently standing fifth in the EPL standings with 23 points behind Tottenham Hotspur who are currently leading the Red Devils with a 6 point gap. However, Spurs have played two matches more than Man United. It will be interesting to see whether Cristiano Ronaldo starts this match given the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar about to start. Ronaldo only has three goals for United this season in all competitions and he will be keen to get his name on the scoresheet tonight before the World Cup break. (Portugal squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar)

Below are all the live streaming details for the Manchester United vs Fulham English Premier League match:

When is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Fulham going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Fulham will be played on Sunday (November 13) from 10:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Fulham going to be played?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Fulham will be played at Craven Cottage.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Fulham?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Fulham will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the English Premier League match Manchester United vs Fulham in India?

The English Premier League match Manchester United vs Fulham will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

