Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League match: When and where to watch MUN vs NEW?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United will return to Premier League action against Newcastle United on Monday (December 27) night. After the 1-0 win over Norwich, United players will play a football match after 2 weeks due to the Covid-19 outbreak inside the club.

Manager Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that United are back to full strength and almost every first-team player is fit to play. Mid-fielder Paul Pogba is the only player out due to injury. Also, players only had mild symptoms of Covid-19 during the outbreak, confirmed the manager.

Newcastle United after the Saudi-takeover are in danger of relegation, the players and new coach Eddie Howe will look to at least steal a point from this fixture. However, Cristiano Ronaldo's return debut was against Newcastle when he scored twice. Currently, he has 13 goals in all competitions out of the 19 games played.

When is the English Premier League match Newcastle United vs Manchester United going to be played?

The English Premier League match Newcastle United vs Manchester United will be played on Tuesday (December 28) from 1:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the English Premier League match Newcastle United vs Manchester United going to be played?

The English Premier League match Newcastle United vs Manchester United will be played at the St. James Park in Newcastle, England.

Where can I watch the English Premier League match Newcastle United vs Manchester United?

The English Premier League match Newcastle United vs Manchester United will be telecast live on Star Sports and Star Sports Select.

How to can I live stream the English Premier League match Newcastle United vs Manchester United in India?

The English Premier League match Newcastle United vs Manchester United will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.