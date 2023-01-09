On December 30, Cristiano Ronaldo astonished the entire world by revealing his final destination. When he joined the Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, it was stated that he would not join any premier clubs in Europe but would instead take on a fresh challenge in Asia. For the Saudi Pro League and Asian football in general, this is a huge deal. A prominent player at the club will now have to make an unexpected departure, though, as a result of Ronaldo's arrival.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar, who has been a fixture at Al-Nassr for quite some time, has mutually decided to end his contract with the Saudi Arabian team. The Saudi Pro League has a rule stating that a club may only sign up a total of 8 international players. Aboubakar, who was one of Cameroon's primary strikers at the FIFA World Cup 2022, sadly had to be cut from the team in order to make room for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a big contract with a Saudi Arabian club worth €200 million per year for 2.5 years, passing Kylian Mbappe to become the highest-paid footballer in game history. Ronaldo is yet to play in his first match for Al-Nassr since he was serving a two-match suspension from Manchester United for smashing a fan's phone during a game against Everton on January 6, 2022. Additionally, he will miss Al-upcoming Nassr's match against Al Shabab on January 14. He will thus make his debut for Al-Nassr in their match against Al-Ittefaq on January 22.

Vincent Aboubakar is reportedly one of the top options on Manchester United's short-term, six-month replacement list for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to rumours circulating throughout the football world.