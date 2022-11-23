topStoriesenglish
NewsFootball
CROATIA VS MOROCCO

Croatia downplay high expectations after goalless draw against Morocco

As runners-up at the 2018 Russian World Cup, Croatia came to Qatar as one of the favourites, but Modric insisted that their first and foremost focus at the moment is the remaining two group games.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 11:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Croatia downplay high expectations after goalless draw against Morocco

Held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their World Cup Group F game on Wednesday, Croatian captain Luka Modric downplayed the high expectations for his team, saying that they need to take it one step at a time. "Morocco are a difficult opponent, they are tricky and difficult to play against," said Player of the Match Modric. "We had great defence today and didn't allow them to get close."

Also Read: LIVE Updates | Spain 4-0 Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Spain continue to dominate in 2nd half

As runners-up at the 2018 Russian World Cup, Croatia came to Qatar as one of the favourites, but Modric insisted that their first and foremost focus at the moment is the remaining two group games, reports Xinhua.

"Prior to the 2018 World Cup, our ambition was to pass the group. It is the same now," he added. "But we would be a dangerous opponent if we pass the group." Head coach Zlatko Dalic also refused to make a comparison between the team now and the one four years ago, as it is now "a new national team with a lot of new players."

"We are not totally satisfied with the result today. We had control and possession, but didn't create enough decisive opportunities or go forward as we wanted to," said Dalic. "Morocco were an opponent that is compact and well-prepared for us. They waited for us to make mistakes and used our weak spots," he added. "They were faster than us in some cases, so we were afraid of their counterattacks. We were missing a bit of courage. But we are moving on, and we will fight until the last minute."

Live Tv

Croatia vs MoroccoCroatia vs Morocco news updateCroatia vs Morocco newsCroatia vs Morocco updateFIFA World Cup 2022 news updateFIFA World Cup 2022 newsFIFA World Cup 2022 updateFIFA World Cup 2022Luka Modric news updateLuka Modric newsLuka Modric updateLuka Modric

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the computer-animated film Toy Story was released in 1995
DNA Video
DNA : Heavy devastation due to earthquake in Indonesia
DNA Video
DNA : How Bajwa Dhan Kuber in poor Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA : Understand the signs of Army's statement on PoK
DNA Video
DNA: Those who beautified Gujarat, how much their fortunes improved?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Aftab's 'fullproof plan' gets Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?